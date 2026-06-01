Nakasongola hit by night-time 4.5 Magnitude earthquake

The earthquake's epicentre was reported near Nakasongola District in Central Uganda.

The earthquake's epicentre was reported near Nakasongola District in Central Uganda.

Multiple earthquake trackers indicated that the tremor occurred at around 9:19pm, with its epicentre reported near Nakasongola District in Central Uganda.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Uganda on Sunday night.

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The epicentre was reported near Nakasongola District.

Residents across several regions, including eastern, western and northern Uganda, felt the tremor.

No deaths, injuries or major damage had been reported by Monday morning.

Residents in Central and across several parts of Uganda were left shaken on Sunday night after an earthquake measuring about 4.5 magnitude struck the country.

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Multiple earthquake trackers including the United States Geological Survey and the IRIS seismic monitor indicated that the tremor occurred at around 9:19pm, with its epicentre reported near Nakasongola District in Central Uganda.

The quake was felt in several districts across central, eastern, western and northern Uganda, prompting many residents to rush outdoors and share their experiences on social media.

By Monday morning, there were no reports of deaths, injuries or major damage.

Former Minister Capt Mike Mukula was among those who drew attention to the tremor on X, said the the epicenter appeared to be around the areas of Migere and Kafu...near Nakasongola

Many Ugandans responded, describing how the tremor affected their areas.

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WF Martin, a resident of Nakasongola, wrote: "Do you know how I jumped out of bed, not even sure where to exit my room? The tremor was massive here in Nakasongola, the very first of its kind in my life."

In Mukono, one social media user said the earthquake shook an entire house.

Residents from Bweyale, Jinja, Iganga, Kibuku, Soroti, Bukedea, Serere, Ibanda, Fort Portal and other districts also reported feeling the tremor.

In Hoima, Simon Kaheru described scenes of anxiety among residents.

"Boss. I am here dealing with a troupe of panicked ladies. And my old people in Hoima are on the phone telling us about their experience. We are now going to pray.” he wrote.

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Uganda lies within the seismically active East African Rift Valley system and occasionally experiences earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

Most tremors cause limited damage, although stronger earthquakes have previously affected parts of the country.