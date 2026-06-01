Paul Kafeero remains exhumed for DNA testing

The remains of legendary Ugandan musician Prince Paul Kafeero have been exhumed

The remains of legendary Ugandan musician Prince Paul Kafeero have been exhumed

The exhumation was carried out today, Monday June 1st in the morning house, under a court order as part of efforts to determine claims by more than 20 individuals who allege that Kafeero was their biological father.

The remains of Prince Paul Kafeero have been exhumed for DNA testing.

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More than 20 people claim to be children of the late musician.

Pathologists led by AIGP Dr Byaruhanga collected samples under a court order.

Government and police forensic laboratories will conduct DNA analysis to establish the truth.

The remains of legendary Ugandan musician Prince Paul Kafeero have been exhumed to facilitate DNA testing in a paternity dispute that has remained unresolved for more than two decades.

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The exhumation was carried out today, Monday June 1st in the morning house, under a court order as part of efforts to determine claims by more than 20 individuals who allege that Kafeero was their biological father.

The development was confirmed by the outgoing Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara, who described the exercise as a major breakthrough in a long-running family dispute.

The minister revealed that a team of pathologists led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Dr Byaruhanga conducted the exhumation and collected DNA samples in line with court directives and established forensic procedures.

The samples will now be analysed by the Government Analytical Laboratory and the Uganda Police Forensic Laboratory to establish the facts through scientific evidence.

Barugahara said the dispute has caused divisions within Kafeero's family for many years and expressed hope that the DNA results would finally bring clarity and closure.

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State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi

"Following the successful exhumation of his remains this morning for DNA sampling, a process that has remained unresolved for over 20 years is finally underway. The family has been engaged in a prolonged dispute over this matter, and today marks a major step toward establishing the truth," he said.

The minister thanked the court, family members, forensic experts and the Uganda Police Force for facilitating the exercise.

He also revealed that he personally supported the process financially to ensure it was completed.

"I am also grateful to have fully facilitated this exercise in the interest of justice, truth, and family harmony," Barugahara said.

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