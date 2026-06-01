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List: More countries impose travel restrictions on Uganda

Several countries have put travel restrictions on Uganda recently because of the Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain.

Several countries have put travel restrictions on Uganda recently because of the Ebola outbreak linked to the Bundibugyo strain.

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As of May 2026, here’s who’s blocked or limited travel from Uganda:

Full/temporary entry bans

United States: Bans non-citizens who’ve been in Uganda, DRC, or South Sudan in the past 21 days. Extended to green card holders too. Flights from those countries must land at designated airports for screening.

Canada: 90-day ban on visitor visas, eTAs, and PR entries for residents/recent travelers from Uganda, DRC, and South Sudan. Returning Canadian citizens/residents face 21-day self-isolation from May 30.

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Mexico: Joined US + Canada with entry bans + mandatory health screenings/quarantines for travelers from Uganda, DRC, South Sudan who visited in past 21 days.

Bahamas: 30-day ban on residents from DRC, Uganda, South Sudan. Enhanced screening + possible quarantine for others who were there within 30 days.

Jordan: Suspended entry of travelers arriving from Uganda and DRC since May 19.

Bahrain: Suspended entry for foreign travelers from Uganda, DRC, South Sudan for 30 days from May 19.

Thailand: Mandatory 21-day quarantine for all travelers arriving from or transiting through Uganda and DRC. Entry only allowed via Suvarnabhumi Airport.

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Quarantine/screening instead of full ban

Rwanda: Limited travel from Congo. Foreign nationals who transited Congo in last 30 days not allowed entry.

Korea: Raised travel alert to Level 2 for all of Uganda + advised to cancel/postpone travel. Planning Level 4 ban for part of Congo.

India: Launched airport screening + advisories urging citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Uganda.

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Cayman Islands: Enhanced airport screening after flights with DRC travel history.

Also worth noting

- Uganda itself suspended all direct flights, passenger buses, and ferries to/from DRC for 4 weeks.

- UAE: Imposed a visa application ban on Ugandans for tourist visas + work permits. Reason not officially stated.

World Health Organisation has urged countries to reconsider these bans, saying they can discourage transparency and make response harder. 76fa

Most restrictions target anyone who’s been in Uganda in the past 21-30 days, not just Ugandan citizens.