Ghetto Kids could miss out on World Cup performance over Ebola

The dance group through its manager says they remain hopeful, despite the US and Canada imposing Ebola related travel ban for people coming from Uganda, DRC and South Sudan

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids have been invited by Shakira to perform at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

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Ebola-related travel restrictions could block the group from entering the United States.

Uganda recently confirmed Ebola cases and closed its border with DR Congo.

Uganda’s world-famous Ghetto Kids dance troupe could miss out on performing at the FIFA World Cup final in the United States because of Ebola-related travel restrictions linked to East Africa.

The group had been invited by Colombian singer Shakira to perform alongside her during the World Cup final halftime show scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

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Shakira announced the invitation last week, describing the performance as something she wanted to make “unforgettable.”

“I’ve already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda,” she said in a social media video.

The children expressed excitement over the opportunity to perform before a global audience expected to run into hundreds of millions of viewers.

“We are so excited,” members of the group said during a video interview.

Triplets Ghetto Kids teach

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Eleven-year-old Tiyoma Keysha said in an interview with NBC TV that the group could not wait to “show the world what we’ve got.”

However, uncertainty now surrounds the trip after Uganda confirmed Ebola cases linked to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced the immediate closure of the border with Congo after seven Ebola cases and one death were confirmed in Uganda.

The United States currently bars entry for non-citizens who have visited Uganda, Congo or South Sudan within the previous 21 days.

Uganda's Ghetto Kids

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The restrictions could complicate travel plans for the group ahead of the tournament, which kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The dance group, nonetheless, remains hopeful.

Its manager Dauda Kavuma said, “We believe all will be fine. With God’s grace, nothing is impossible.

Uganda failed to qualify for the World Cup, meaning the Ghetto Kids would be the country’s only representatives at the tournament if the trip proceeds.

The Ghetto Kids have built an international following through energetic dance videos shared online. The group previously appeared in the video for “Dai Dai,” Shakira’s official anthem for the tournament.