Lyantonde bishop, wife chased from own church over adultery 

The couple, who lead Holy Gospel Deliverance Ministries in Lyantonde town, turned against each other during a heated meeting in which Bishop Mugisha accused his wife of cheating on him and secretly having children with another man.

Bishop Abdul Mugisha and Pastor Mercy Mugisha publicly accused each other of adultery and violence.

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Mercy admitted their twins were fathered by her former boyfriend but said the couple agreed to it.

The bishop accused his wife and security guards of assaulting and chasing him from home.

Church members and local leaders ordered the couple to step away from the church leadership.

Drama unfolded in Lyantonde after church members and local leaders ordered Bishop Abdul Mugisha and his wife, Pastor Mercy Mugisha, to step away from their own church following explosive accusations of adultery, domestic violence and ownership wrangles.

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The couple, who lead Holy Gospel Deliverance Ministries in Lyantonde town, turned against each other during a heated meeting held at their home in Kaliro ward.

The gathering drew church members and local leaders seeking to resolve the growing conflict.

During the meeting, Bishop Mugisha accused his wife of cheating on him and secretly having children with another man.

Bishop Abdul Mugisha

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“I stood with my wife through thick and thin. I even supported her mother and yet she’s never met my parents,” Mugisha said.

He claimed he later discovered that the couple’s twins were fathered by his wife’s former boyfriend.

“When she was delivering those babies I was at her bedside. I laid down and cried to God to save her life as the doctors conducted a C-section. She delivered both babies and it turns out they belong to another man,” he added.

Pastor Mercy Mugisha

Pastor Mercy admitted that the children were biologically fathered by her former boyfriend but insisted the arrangement had been agreed upon by both of them after they allegedly failed to conceive naturally.

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“He knew that we could not have children and so we agreed to get sperm from my ex who I used to date in 2008. That is how I got pregnant with our twins,” she said.

The accusations did not stop there.

Bishop Mugisha further accused his wife of assaulting him with the help of security guards attached to their home. He claimed they once chased him around their farm at midnight while he wore night clothes and no shoes.

However, Mercy also accused her husband of having affairs with young female church members, alleging that some encounters happened in their marital bed.

“I decided to stomach all this because everyone has their weaknesses,” she said.

The conflict later shifted to ownership of the church. Both claimed rights over the ministry, although Mercy maintained that the land where the church sits is registered in her names.

Following the exchanges, village chairman George William Kafeero asked church members whether they still wanted the couple to continue leading the congregation.

The members reportedly rejected proposals for the bishop and his wife to preach on separate Sundays and instead backed calls for both to leave the church entirely.

Bishop Abdul Mugisha

Kafeero later directed the congregation to identify a new pastor from among themselves before the church could reopen.

“You all support them to be kicked out of the church. In that case, you should look for a pastor among yourselves,” Kafeero said.