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Ebola: Uganda closes border with DRC as cases escalate

Moses King Moses King
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Dr Diana Atwine, the PS Ministry of Health
She stated that the National TaskForce on Ebola Response chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo made resolutions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
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Uganda has closed its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo following the continued escalation of the Ebola outbreak and challenges associated with cross-border movements.

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Dr Diana Atwine, the PS Ministry of Health made the announcement at Uganda Media Center, May 27.

She stated that the National TaskForce on Ebola Response chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo made resolutions to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The TaskForce recommended Uganda to temporarily close the border with the DRC with immediate effect. The only exceptions are for authorized Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation, and security under strict health screening and monitoring protocols.

The Immigration authority has been directed to permit only authorized Ebola response teams, humanitarian operations, food and cargo transportation, and essential security personnel moving to and from Uganda from the DRC.

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All authorised entrants shall be subjected to strict health screening, completion of locator forms, documentation, and continuous monitoring at all ports of entry.

The interventions follow reports of new cases involving health workers in a Kampala private hospital. The official figure of confirmed cases stand at seven.

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