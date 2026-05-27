Gen Muhoozi speaks out on Kabanda cabinet snub

Gen Muhoozi in response to the cabinet appointments, explains that Kabanda holds a better position than ministerial appointment.

Patriotic League of Uganda chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has spoken out on his Secretary General Daudi Kabanda, the Kasambya County Member of Parliament missing out on ministerial appointment.

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The legislator mysteriously vanished off social media after the cabinet list was announced May 26 evening with some mocking him after his alleged nemeses including Justine Nameere and Chris Baryomunsi were appointed in the 2026-2031 cabinet.

Nameere was appointed Minister of State for Local Government under Hon Balaam Barugahara while Chris Baryomunsi was appointed Minister of Health swapping positions with Hon Dr Ruth Aceng who takes the ICT and communications ministry.

Gen Muhoozi in response to the cabinet appointments, explains that Kabanda holds a better position than ministerial appointment.

"My young brother Hon Kabanda is the General Secretary of the Patriotic League of Uganda, a much more important position than being a cabinet minister," he said on X before adding.

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"His job is to organize and mobilize the millions of young people in our country. Kabanda will get a ministerial job when Todwong [NRM's SG] gets one," he said.