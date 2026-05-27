Gen Muhoozi to subject Andrew Mwenda to disciplinary process over senility comments

President Yoweri Museveni in his earlier response to Mwenda described him as a neocolonial agent and a do-nothinger.

Veteran journalist unpalatable comments against president Yoweri Museveni will attract disciplinary measures from the Patriotic League of Uganda, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced.

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Mwenda described the president as senile due to advanced age and unable to make correct investments causing the country huge losses in an article published on Independent Magazine owned by the journalist.

In a passionate post on X, Gen Muhoozi described Mwenda's comments as embarrassing and uncharacteristic and stated that there will be a disciplinary process to handle the issue.

"As Chairman of PLU, I want to sincerely apologize to HE the president for the embarrassing, uncharacteristic and wrong words of our member, Andrew Mwenda, used against you. We are going to subject our member to disciplinary process. The NRM/ PLU alliance remains strong," he said on X.

Gen Muhoozi comments follows Mwenda's admission of guilty as he noted that he "crossed the line" and apologized for the comments.

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In regards to the ‘senility’ remarks, Mwenda apologised to president.

“The only place we disagree is on the choice of partners Uganda has selected. Where I went wrong, and to this I apologize to him without any reservations, is saying his decisions [that I disagree with] are because of his age,” he said before adding.

“In fact, I personally should have been the last person to make such an argument for two reasons.

“First, I detest ad hominem arguments. I should have focused on the merits and demerits of his decisions, not the age at which he made them. Besides, these decisions are not new, nor is my criticism. I disagreed with him in 2003 when he supported Tri Star Apparels to do garments for export to the USA under AGOA. It failed. And I also opposed him when he supported BIDCO in 2004. It succeeded.”