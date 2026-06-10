Police speak on robbery seen in viral Nsambya traffic lights video

Police have intensified investigations into a robbery at Nsambya traffic lights after footage of the attack resurfaced on social media.

Police in Kampala have launched investigations into a robbery that took place at the Nsambya traffic lights along Ggaba Road after footage of the attack resurfaced online.

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According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Rachael Kawala, the robbery happened on May 6, 2026, at about 11:30 a.m. within Kabalagala Division.

The video, which began circulating on social media on June 9, 2026, shows a group of assailants attacking two victims before stealing cash that had reportedly been withdrawn from a forex bureau.

Kawala said police started investigations immediately after receiving the initial report.

Investigators visited and documented the crime scene, recorded statements from witnesses, reviewed CCTV footage and recovered evidence to support the inquiry.

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Police have not yet disclosed the amount of money stolen or the identities of the victims.

Kawala said efforts to identify, trace and arrest all the suspects involved remain underway.

“We wish to reassure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she said.

Police appealed to members of the public with information about the robbery to report to the nearest police station or use established police communication channels.

Kawala said police would provide further updates as investigations progress.

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