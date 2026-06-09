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Heroes day: Ssekandi Hails Museveni, Saleh

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:31 - 09 June 2026
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Ssekandi and Museveni
Edward Ssekandi used Heroes Day celebrations to pay tribute to President Museveni and Gen Salim Saleh for their contributions to Uganda's liberation and development.
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Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi has hailed President Yoweri Museveni and Senior Presidential Adviser on Defence Gen (Rtd) Salim Saleh for their sacrifices towards the liberation of Uganda.

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In messages shared on X on Heroes Day, Ssekandi commended the two leaders for their contribution to the country's peace, stability and development.

Addressing President Museveni, Ssekandi wrote: "Happy Heroes Day Your Excellency @KagutaMuseveni. Your historic sacrifice, unwavering vision, and decades of leadership continue to anchor Uganda's peace, stability, and democratic progress. We salute your revolutionary spirit and dedication to building a stronger, more united nation."

In a separate message to Gen Saleh, Ssekandi said: "Happy Heroes Day, Afande Gen. Salim Saleh. Thank you for your monumental contributions to peace, security, selfless sacrifice, courage, and unwavering dedication to the liberation and development of Uganda. Your legacy of patriotism continues to inspire generations of Ugandans. Long live, Afande!"

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Heroes Day is marked annually on June 9 to honour individuals who made significant sacrifices in Uganda's struggle for freedom, peace and national development. The day also recognises citizens who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to the country.

This year's national celebrations were held under the theme of patriotism, sacrifice and service to the nation, with leaders across the country paying tribute to individuals recognised for their contributions to Uganda's progress.

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