Kampala runners swap their beds for midnight road challenge

Participants covered 22-kilometre and 10-kilometre routes, while others walked

Participants covered 22-kilometre and 10-kilometre routes, while others walked

More than 50 runners took on Kampala’s quiet roads after midnight during the Mad Bus Running Club’s second Midnight Run of 2026.

More than 50 runners left their beds on Friday night to take part in the Mad Bus Running Club’s second Midnight Run of 2026.

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The runners gathered in Butabika shortly after 11.30pm before setting off on routes through Mutungo and other parts of Kampala.

The Tusker Lite-backed event brought together fitness enthusiasts seeking exercise, friendship and a different view of the city.

Organisers divided the participants into three groups. Some runners tackled a 22-kilometre route, while others chose the 10-kilometre course. A third group walked.

Experienced runners, known as “Bus Drivers”, accompanied each group. They stayed behind the participants to ensure that no one was left alone.

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Before the run, organiser Robert Kabushenga warned participants against pushing themselves beyond their limits.

“This is a serious run,” he said during the briefing. “If you feel you cannot continue, don’t force it. Get into the security vehicle or the ambulance. We want everyone to finish safely.”

Kabushenga stayed behind the groups throughout the run. He crossed the finish line after confirming that every registered participant had completed the course safely.

Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite brand manager, said running had grown beyond competitive sport.

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“Running has become much more than a sporting activity. It is a lifestyle, a community and a culture, and that’s exactly why Tusker Lite continues to invest in it,” Againe said.

“Whether it’s the Tusker Lite marathons or unique experiences like the Mad Bus Midnight Run, we’re proud to support spaces where people can challenge themselves, connect with others and celebrate every achievement responsibly.”

The run offered participants a rare view of Kampala after midnight. Roads that usually carry heavy traffic were quiet, while streetlights and distant city lights guided the runners.

The sound of footsteps and conversations replaced the usual car horns. Friends encouraged each other along the difficult sections, while strangers became running partners.

Participants later returned to Red Chilli Hideout in Butabika for a social gathering.

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They shared stories from the run and celebrated completing their chosen routes. Tusker Lite offered discounted drinks to participants.