Photos: President Kagame shoots hoops with Muhoozi, Mwenda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame plays basketball with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame plays basketball with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda

President Kagame capped Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's official visit to Kigali with a friendly basketball session after talks on Uganda-Rwanda cooperation and regional security.

President Paul Kagame played basketball with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and journalist Andrew Mwenda in Kigali.

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The game came after Kagame and Gen Kainerugaba held talks on bilateral cooperation and regional security.

Gen Kainerugaba's visit included meetings with senior Rwanda Defence Force leaders.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame took a break from high-level diplomacy to play basketball with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda during the Ugandan general's official visit to Kigali.

The friendly game followed a meeting between Kagame and Gen Kainerugaba, where the two leaders discussed the strong bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Uganda, as well as regional peace, security and stability.

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Sharing photos from the game on X, Mwenda joked about his performance on the court.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame plays basketball with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda

"Playing basketball with the president of Rwanda Paul Kagame and the CDF of Uganda Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The messes I made would win me a sport in the Guinness Book of World Records as most disastrous player of all time," he wrote.

The photos showed Kagame and Gen Kainerugaba taking shots at the basket while sharing light moments with Mwenda inside an indoor basketball court.

Gen Kainerugaba travelled to Kigali on an official working visit, where he held bilateral engagements with the senior leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

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Rwandan President Paul Kagame plays basketball with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda

The visit also included a meeting with President Kagame, with discussions centred on strengthening military cooperation, bilateral relations and issues affecting regional peace, security and stability.

Gen Kainerugaba was received on arrival by Rwanda's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Mubarakh Muganga, alongside the Commander of the Republican Guard, Maj Gen Willy Rwagasana, and Uganda's Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Col Ezekeil Matsiko.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame plays basketball with Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda

The visit marks the latest high-level engagement between Uganda and Rwanda and reflects continued efforts by the two neighbours to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen diplomatic ties.

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