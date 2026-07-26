Experts advise drinkers to take small sips instead of quick shots

Experts advise drinkers to take small sips instead of quick shots

Why Ugandans may have been drinking tequila the wrong way

Tequila enthusiasts are being encouraged to abandon the salt-and-lemon shot ritual and instead explore the drink’s aromas, flavours and Mexican heritage

For many Ugandans, drinking tequila has long followed a familiar routine. Take some salt, bite into a lemon and swallow the drink in one quick shot.

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The experience often ends with watering eyes, a burning throat and a difficult morning. But tequila experts say the drink was never meant to be consumed that way.

Quality tequila should offer aroma, flavour and a smooth finish. Drinkers who only remember the burn may not have tasted authentic tequila.

Tequila comes from the Blue Weber agave plant, which grows mainly in designated areas of Mexico. Producers must follow strict rules when making the spirit.

Premium tequila contains 100 per cent Blue Weber agave. Cheaper varieties, known as mixtos, combine agave with other sugars. This can produce a harsher and less balanced drink.

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The production process also affects the taste. Slow cooking brings out the agave’s natural sweetness. Controlled fermentation maintains its character, while careful distillation refines the flavour.

Some varieties mature in oak barrels, which add texture and complexity.

Blanco tequila may offer flavours of cooked agave, citrus, herbs and black pepper. Reposado, which rests in oak for several months, often carries hints of vanilla and caramel.

Añejo develops notes of dried fruit, honey and spice. Extra Añejo varieties, including Don Julio 1942, spend several years ageing and may offer flavours of oak, cocoa and toffee.

Don Julio says it produces its tequila from fully matured Blue Weber agave harvested at peak ripeness. The company says patience and balance allow the natural agave flavour to stand out.

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“The biggest misconception is that tequila is meant to be endured,” said Judie Nandekya, the senior brand manager for tequila and rum in East Africa.

“Authentic tequila is designed to be appreciated. When you slow down, nose the spirit before you sip and allow the flavours to unfold naturally, you discover a depth that surprises even people who thought they didn’t like tequila.”

Experts advise drinkers to serve tequila neat at cool room temperature or lightly chilled. A small tasting glass can help concentrate its aromas.

Drinkers should swirl the spirit, inhale its aroma and take small sips instead of swallowing it at once. This allows the flavours to develop across the palate.

Tequila enthusiasts can learn more about the drink at the Don Julio Tequila Sundowner at Mediterraneo Restaurant in Kololo on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

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