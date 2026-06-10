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Kisitu distances self from public apology

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 07:16 - 10 June 2026
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Kisitu Kirabo
Kisitu Kirabo has denied owning an X account and distanced herself from an apology posted there after her private videos leaked.
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Socialite Kisitu Kirabo has said she does not own an X account, distancing herself from an apology that circulated on the platform following the leak of her private videos.

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"I'm not on X and neither do I own any X account," Kirabo posted on her Instagram Stories.

Shortly after the videos leaked, an X account bearing her name published an apology, stating that she had not consented to the release of the content.

Kirabo has now distanced herself from the statement. She did not comment further on the incident.

The leak of private videos has resurfaced in recent months, with several internet personalities targeted. Besides Kirabo, recent victims include Shan Lips and Chicken Chicken.

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Ugandan law prohibits the distribution of adult content. Adult-content websites are also banned in the country.

Meanwhile, screenshots circulating online claim to show Kirabo in a conversation with the person alleged to have leaked the videos. In the screenshots, the individual allegedly threatens to release more content.

Observer Online could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots.

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