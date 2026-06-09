Former Minister Evelyn Anite has turned focus to her personal fitness after being excluded from the new cabinet

Former Minister Evelyn Anite has turned focus to her personal fitness after being excluded from the new cabinet

Former Minister Evelyn Anite turns focus to personal fitness after cabinet snub

Former minister Evelyn Anite has responded to rumours about her Cabinet exit by sharing fitness-focused and light-hearted social media posts while preparing for a new advisory role.

Former State Minister for Investment and Privatisation Evelyn Anite has brushed aside speculation about her wellbeing following her exclusion from President Yoweri Museveni’s new Cabinet.

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The 41 year old spoke out for the first time about her removal from cabinet, sharing posts that suggest she is focused on fitness, family and business.

On Tuesday, she shared videos of herself showing off her flexibility prowess in a gym, rather than sulking in mystery following the cabinet disappointment.

“I am busy in the gym practising summer holidays style,” she wrote

Former Minister Evelyn Anite has turned focus to her personal fitness after being excluded from the new cabinet

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Anite, who served in Cabinet for more than a decade, was among several ministers dropped in the President's May 26, 2026 reshuffle.

She was replaced by Hon. Amina Mukalazi, and reposted instead as a senior presidential advisor

In a post on X, Anite compared life to a game of chess, saying strategic thinking had helped her stay prepared for unexpected events.

“Life is like playing a chess game you must be a strategic planner and thinker so as to be several steps ahead of the curve,” she wrote.

“That's how I've lived my life that's why nothing surprises me in life.”

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Minister Evelyn Anite

The remarks came as social media users speculated about how she was coping after losing her Cabinet position.

The discussion intensified after an online publication claimed Anite had been sent to rehabilitation following her omission from the new government lineup.

Responding to the claims, one of her supporters defended her, saying she was concentrating on her businesses and family.

Anite later joined the conversation and dismissed the rumours with humour.

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“Wama let's ignore them. They don't know that I am busy in the gym practising summer holidays style for the captain of my natural waters,” she wrote alongside a video showing her exercising in a gym.