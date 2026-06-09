NIRA currently charges Shs200,000 to process a National ID reflecting the new name

NIRA currently charges Shs200,000 to process a National ID reflecting the new name

A step-by-step guide to changing your name on a National ID in Uganda

Ugandans seeking to change names on their National IDs must complete legal documentation, Gazette publication and NIRA verification before receiving a new card.

Changing a name on a National ID in Uganda involves several legal and administrative steps. The process is managed by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and requires applicants to provide supporting documents before a new National ID can be issued.

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The procedure is commonly used by people adopting new names, adding or removing names after marriage or divorce, or changing names following a religious conversion.

The first step is obtaining a deed poll. This is a legal document that formally declares a change of name. A lawyer typically prepares the document before the applicant signs it.

After signing, the deed poll must be commissioned by a Commissioner for Oaths and registered with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). Registration currently costs Shs55,000. Once the process is complete, URSB issues a certified copy of the deed poll.

The next stage involves publishing the certified deed poll in the Uganda Gazette through the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC). The publication serves as a public notice of the intended name change.

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Applicants currently pay about Shs450,000 for publication in the Uganda Gazette. The process usually takes about two weeks. After publication, the applicant receives a copy of the Gazette containing the notice.

The Gazette copy, together with supporting documents such as a birth certificate, academic records or other relevant identification documents, is then submitted to NIRA.

At NIRA offices, applicants complete the required forms and pay a processing fee of Shs200,000. Once the application is approved, NIRA begins processing a new National ID reflecting the updated name.

Applicants then wait for notification from NIRA when the new card is ready for collection.

In some cases, the process may require additional documents, including a police letter. Legal practitioners often assist applicants in obtaining and organising the necessary paperwork.

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The procedure mainly applies to individuals adopting entirely new names. It also covers people adding or dropping names because of marriage, divorce or religious reasons.

However, some name corrections follow a simpler process. These include situations where a person's National ID name differs from details appearing on official documents such as a passport, birth certificate or academic records. In such cases, applicants may still pay the Shs200,000 NIRA fee but face fewer requirements, provided they can present the relevant supporting documents.