Obed among 2 more suspects arrested over rugby player Gongodyo's death
Police have arrested two more suspects, including Obed Mugwiisa, in connection with the killing of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, bringing the number of people in custody to 10.
According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, investigators arrested Obed Mugwiisa and Joseph Owino, a security guard, as they intensified investigations into the alleged mob attack that claimed Gongodyo's life on June 5, 2026.
Kawala said Obed was identified through video footage recorded during the incident. The footage reportedly showed him wearing a yellow T-shirt and carrying a large log.
. @KawalaRachael "Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of Sydney Gongodyo, a professional rugby player, following an incident that occurred on 5 June 2026.— Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) June 9, 2026
The suspects have been identified as Mugwiisa Obed and Owino Joseph, a security guard.… pic.twitter.com/qm1RrQqz7d
During interrogation, Obed led detectives to a local laundry where he had taken the yellow T-shirt he was seen wearing on the day of the attack. Police recovered the garment as evidence to support ongoing investigations.
The arrests come as investigators continue to piece together events surrounding the death of Gongodyo, a professional rugby player whose killing sparked public concern and calls for justice.
Kawala said the latest arrests raise the number of suspects currently in custody to 10.
Police said efforts are underway to identify, trace and arrest other individuals believed to have participated in the incident.
"We remain committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this criminal act are held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with the law," Kawala said.
She added that police would continue updating the public as investigations progress.
The circumstances that led to the alleged mob attack remain under investigation.