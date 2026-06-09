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Obed among 2 more suspects arrested over rugby player Gongodyo's death

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:40 - 09 June 2026
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Police arrested Mugwiisa Obed and security guard Owino Joseph over the death of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo.
Police have arrested Obed Mugwiisa and a security guard, Joseph Owino, over the killing of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, raising the number of suspects in custody to 10.
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Police have arrested two more suspects, including Obed Mugwiisa, in connection with the killing of rugby player Sydney Gongodyo, bringing the number of people in custody to 10.

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According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, investigators arrested Obed Mugwiisa and Joseph Owino, a security guard, as they intensified investigations into the alleged mob attack that claimed Gongodyo's life on June 5, 2026.

Kawala said Obed was identified through video footage recorded during the incident. The footage reportedly showed him wearing a yellow T-shirt and carrying a large log.

During interrogation, Obed led detectives to a local laundry where he had taken the yellow T-shirt he was seen wearing on the day of the attack. Police recovered the garment as evidence to support ongoing investigations.

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The arrests come as investigators continue to piece together events surrounding the death of Gongodyo, a professional rugby player whose killing sparked public concern and calls for justice.

Kawala said the latest arrests raise the number of suspects currently in custody to 10.

Police said efforts are underway to identify, trace and arrest other individuals believed to have participated in the incident.

"We remain committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this criminal act are held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with the law," Kawala said.

She added that police would continue updating the public as investigations progress.

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The circumstances that led to the alleged mob attack remain under investigation.

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