NMS recalls essential antibiotics, Metronidazol, Ampicillin & Cloxacillin orders health facilities to stop using them
The National Medical Stores (NMS) has ordered health facilities across Uganda to immediately stop using selected batches of two commonly prescribed antibiotics after announcing a nationwide recall.
In a notice dated July 23, 2026, NMS said it was recalling Metronidazole 200mg tablets (Metroplus) Batch 1225 and Ampicillin & Cloxacillin 250/250mg capsules (Azulox) batches 1025, 1125, 1225 and 1425.
The medicines were supplied to NMS by Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries.
NMS said the recall is being carried out on behalf of the contracted supplier and instructed all affected health facilities to stop using the products immediately.
The agency directed facilities to identify all remaining stock of the affected medicines and return it to NMS when its delivery trucks visit their premises.
NMS General Manager Moses Kamabare said in the notice that all remaining stock must be returned to the agency by October 30, 2026.
Facilities have also been asked to provide feedback on the quantity of the affected medicines in their possession.
NMS said reconciliation of each facility's account will be completed after the returned stock is received.
The recalled medicines include:
Metroplus (Metronidazole 200mg tablets) – Batch 1225, manufactured in September 2025 and expiring in August 2027.
Azulox (Ampicillin & Cloxacillin 250/250mg capsules) – Batches 1025, 1125, 1225 and 1425, manufactured in March 2025 and expiring in December 2027.
NMS did not state the reason for the recall in the notice.
Health workers and facility managers have been urged to comply with the directive immediately to prevent further use of the affected batches.