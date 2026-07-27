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Police vow firm action against LC election violence

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 13:41 - 27 July 2026
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Police will act against intimidation, voter influence and disruption of voting
Police have warned candidates and voters against violence and electoral offences ahead of the July 28, 2026 Local Council elections.
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  • Police have warned against violence ahead of the July 28, 2026 LC elections.

  • Campaigns end on July 27, 2026.

  • Police will act against intimidation, voter influence and disruption of voting.

  • Aggrieved candidates have been advised to use legal channels

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Police have warned candidates, supporters and voters against violence and other electoral offences ahead of the Local Council elections on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 27, 2026, police said campaigns end the same day and urged all parties to respect the electoral timetable.

The force said it would work with other security agencies and administrative officials to keep the elections peaceful, lawful and orderly.

Police warned against intimidation, threats, violence, tampering with election documents and obstructing election officials.

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Ugandans voting in the past elections
Ugandans voting in the past elections

They also cautioned candidates and supporters against campaigning after the deadline, influencing voters at polling stations and disrupting the voting process.

Police said they would not tolerate processions, fighting, physical assault or any conduct likely to cause fear and confusion.

“Those who choose to engage in bad practices or break the peace should expect decisive police action,” the statement reads.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke
Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke
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The force urged voters to follow instructions from election officials and allow the exercise to proceed without interference.

Police also advised local council election candidates who are dissatisfied with the process or results to use the available legal channels to lodge complaints.

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