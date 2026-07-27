UBL marks 80 years with nationwide campaign celebrating Uganda

The company says it will continue investing in manufacturing, agriculture and local businesses

The company says it will continue investing in manufacturing, agriculture and local businesses

Uganda Breweries Limited has launched a nationwide campaign to mark 80 years of operation and honour the communities, farmers and consumers behind its growth

Uganda Breweries Limited has marked 80 years of operation with a national campaign celebrating the people and communities that built the company.

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UBL launched the campaign, dubbed 80 Years at the Heart of the Pearl, on its anniversary. It will focus on consumers, farmers, employees, businesses and communities linked to the brewer’s growth since 1946.

The company said it chose a nationwide campaign instead of a traditional anniversary event. It will use the milestone to reflect on its role in Uganda and renew its commitment to the country.

UBL also unveiled The Bell Times, a commemorative newspaper that traces its eight-decade journey through Uganda’s history.

The publication covers the company’s contribution to the economy, sport and culture. It also highlights people who have supported its growth.

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UBL is distributing the collectors’ edition as a newspaper supplement.

“Our 80th anniversary is ultimately about people. For 80 years, Ugandans have welcomed our brands into their homes, celebrations and communities. This campaign is our opportunity to celebrate that relationship and to reaffirm our commitment to the people who have stood with us throughout our journey. Today, we celebrate our history, but even more importantly, we celebrate tomorrow,” UBL managing director Felicite Nson said.

UBL opened at Port Bell in 1946. It has since grown into one of Uganda’s largest manufacturing companies.

The brewer supports jobs in agriculture, hospitality, retail, transport and distribution. It also works with thousands of farmers and local businesses.

The company said the anniversary campaign will recognise the people behind its growth.

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UBL plans to roll out community projects across the country in the coming months. It will also honour individuals and partners who have contributed to its journey.

Company leaders have presented the anniversary as the start of a renewed relationship with Uganda. They said UBL would invest more in communities, farmers and partners.

“This anniversary is our way of saying thank you. It is about recognising the communities that have supported us, the employees who have built this business, the farmers who supply us, the customers who choose our brands and the partners who have walked this journey with us. We are proud of the last 80 years, but our greatest responsibility is helping build the next 80,” UBL corporate relations director Sheila Sabune said.