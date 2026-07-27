A recent operation in Katwe led to the recovery of more than 120 iPhones believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

A recent operation in Katwe led to the recovery of more than 120 iPhones believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

Police explains why only iPhones are recovered in phone theft operations

Police say recent operations have recovered mostly iPhones because some theft syndicates specialise in the brand and iPhones are easier to trace than many Android devices.

Police say some phone theft syndicates specialise in stealing and trading iPhones.

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iPhones are easier to trace because of their advanced security features.

Recent raids at Cooper Complex and Katwe targeted technicians and traders handling stolen phones.

Uganda Police has given an explanation as to why in the most recent phone theft sting operations, only iPhones are recovered from thieves and handed back to their owners

This trend, the police says, reflects the nature of the criminal networks being targeted rather than a focus on a particular brand.

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The explanation follows a series of intelligence-led raids in Kampala in recent weeks.

Police first searched shops at Cooper Complex, where officers recovered hundreds of suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested several suspects.

Days later, another operation in Katwe led to the recovery of more than 120 iPhones believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, police spokesperson ACP Rusoke Kituuma said some criminal groups specialise in stealing and trading specific phone brands.

"Someone asked why in our phone theft operations we only seem to recover iPhones and hand them back to their owners. In targeted operations there are thugs whom you find concentrate on particular kinds of phones," Kituuma said.

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He said investigators had discovered that some technicians and traders operating in Kampala's arcades deal exclusively in iPhones.

"For instance, in some arcades there are fellows we landed on where they deal only in iPhones," he said.

A recent operation in Katwe led to the recovery of more than 120 iPhones believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

Kituuma added that Apple's security features also make it easier for police to identify and reunite stolen devices with their owners.

"I should mention that iPhones have more advanced security features. It is easier to trace an iPhone owner compared to Androids, which are easily erased and reset," he said.

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He, however, stressed that police are committed to recovering every type of stolen phone, regardless of the brand.

"What we shall do is to ensure that for every stolen phone we recover, we shall find the rightful owner," he said.

Kituuma said police have also changed their strategy by focusing on the people who receive, unlock and resell stolen devices instead of only arresting street thieves.

"Our operation has been smarter. This time we are targeting the experts in the arcades and shops where the stolen phones end up. We find that some of these experts deal only in iPhones. That is why in some operations we end up capturing only iPhones," he said.

"But also we pick up thieves randomly and we recover other kinds of phones, iPhones, Androids and even feature phones," Kituuma said.