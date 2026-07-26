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How Mwanje Vicent is helping farmers improve coffee production

Coffee farmer Mwanje Vicent is using digital education, agribusiness and regional partnerships to improve coffee production in Uganda.

Coffee farmer Mwanje Vicent uses social media to teach practical coffee production methods.

His company supplies agricultural inputs and advises farmers on coffee garden management.

His work has expanded to Kenya, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mwanje plans to establish a Coffee Academy and attend an international coffee exhibition in Dubai.

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A new generation of Ugandan farmers is using technology, training and business skills to reshape agriculture.

Among them is Mwanje Vicent, a coffee farmer, agricultural adviser and digital educator. He uses practical farm experience and social media to teach farmers how to improve coffee production.

Born on February 15, 2000, Mwanje has spent years working in coffee gardens and advising growers. He has chosen agriculture at a time when many young people prefer jobs in towns.

His work shows that farming can provide a stable income and support economic growth.

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Mwanje started by working on coffee plantations. He gained skills in planting, soil care, pruning, pest control, disease management, harvesting and post-harvest handling.

This experience guides his training. He promotes simple methods that farmers can use with resources available in their communities.

He also helps farmers improve coffee quality, raise yields and protect their land.

Mwanje has expanded his reach through social media. He posts educational videos, farm demonstrations and answers questions from farmers.

His TikTok content explains farming practices in simple language. He often records from farms, giving viewers practical examples instead of studio lectures.

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The approach has helped him reach farmers who cannot attend physical training sessions. It has also attracted young people who want to enter agriculture.

His work reflects the growing use of digital platforms in agricultural extension. Farmers can now share knowledge faster and learn from people outside their communities.

Mwanje also runs M Vicent Coffee and Company Limited. The company deals in coffee farming, agricultural inputs and advisory services.

It operates in Bunamwaya, near Stabex Petrol Station in Kampala.

The company advises farmers on setting up coffee gardens, applying fertiliser, controlling pests, preventing diseases, installing irrigation systems and planning harvests.

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It also provides a meeting point for growers seeking practical ways to increase production and income.

Mwanje’s work has spread beyond Uganda. He has engaged with farmers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya and Tanzania.

The engagements have exposed him to different farming conditions and coffee markets. They have also created opportunities for farmers to exchange knowledge across borders.

Such partnerships could help East African coffee producers improve standards, expand market access and compete in the global market.

Mwanje plans to establish a Coffee Academy to train farmers and future coffee professionals.

The proposed academy would combine fieldwork with agribusiness training. Learners would study coffee production, plantation management, quality control, value addition and entrepreneurship.

The project could help Uganda build a skilled workforce as the country seeks to strengthen coffee production and exports.

Mwanje also plans to take part in an international coffee exhibition in Dubai.

The event will give him a chance to meet buyers, exporters, investors, researchers and agricultural technology providers.

Such exhibitions also help farmers understand international market demands, quality standards and new production methods.

Ugandan coffee businesses need such exposure as they seek a stronger position in the global coffee value chain.

Outside farming, Mwanje has taken part in community support activities.

He drew public attention after assisting a veteran Ugandan film actor who was facing hardship. The gesture strengthened his image as an entrepreneur interested in community welfare.

At 26, Mwanje represents young Ugandans who are changing how people view agriculture.

His journey combines farming, business, education and digital communication. It also shows that agriculture can become a modern profession with local impact and international opportunities.