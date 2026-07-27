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Pastor Irene Manjeri collapses mid-service

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:04 - 27 July 2026
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Pastor Irene Manjeri, the lead pastor of Bethel Healing Ministries, collapsed while preaching during a church service on Sunday
Pastor Irene Manjeri collapsed while preaching at Bethel Healing Ministries, and the church had not issued an update on her condition by Sunday evening.
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  • Pastor Irene Manjeri collapsed while preaching during a church service.

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  • She told worshippers she needed to rest before falling as ushers helped her off the stage.

  • Bethel Healing Ministries had not released an official statement on her condition.

Pastor Irene Manjeri, the lead pastor of Bethel Healing Ministries, collapsed while preaching during a church service on Sunday, raising concern among her followers.

The 56-year-old preacher was delivering a sermon when she stopped speaking and told the congregation she needed to rest.

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In a video, Manjeri appears to struggle with her speech before telling worshippers: "Let me rest. Let me go home and sleep. Bye. Bye."

Church ushers and other members moved onto the stage to help her walk away. However, she appeared to lose her balance and collapsed as they escorted her off the platform.

Pastor Irene Manjeri, the lead pastor of Bethel Healing Ministries, collapsed while preaching during a church service on Sunday

One person is heard urging the congregation to remain calm, saying: "Do not worry. Do not panic."

The pastor was then lifted and carried off the stage.

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By Sunday evening, Bethel Healing Ministries had not released an official statement on her condition.

Manjeri is one of Uganda's best-known Pentecostal preachers and the founder of Bethel Healing Ministries. She leads the church's main congregation at Kitende, with another branch at the former Pride Theatre along Namirembe Road in Kampala. Her ministry has attracted thousands of followers over the years through teachings centred on healing, deliverance and faith. 

Born in May 1970, Manjeri says she grew up in a humble family in eastern Uganda before becoming an evangelical preacher. She also runs charitable programmes that support vulnerable children through Bethel Healing Charity Home. 

The cause of the apparent medical emergency was not immediately known, and neither the church nor her family had issued further details by the time of publication.

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