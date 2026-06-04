KCCA ED Buzeki, Lord Mayor Balimwezo meet city pastors over noise pollution

The meeting at the City Hall brought together dozens of pastors from churches of different sizes, including Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International, Pastor Michael Kyazze of Omega Healing Centre and Pastor Irene Manjeri of Bethel Healing Ministries.

KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki and Lord Mayor Balimwezo met born-again church leaders over noise pollution.

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Buzeki urged churches to comply with city guidelines on permissible noise levels.

KCCA says worship centres can install soundproofing and noise limiters to avoid disturbing neighbours.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki and Lord Mayor Eng Ronald Balimwezo have met leaders of born-again churches in Kampala to discuss the growing challenge of noise pollution in the city.

The meeting at the City Hall brought together dozens of pastors from churches of different sizes, including Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International, Pastor Michael Kyazze of Omega Healing Centre and Pastor Irene Manjeri of Bethel Healing Ministries.

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Buzeki, in her message, appealed for their support in ensuring that worship activities do not disrupt surrounding communities.

“Let us ensure that our devotion uplifts without disturbing the peace of our neighbors. Your support in this will make Kampala a peaceful place to stay in,” she said.

“We have also guided on how you can be able to emit as much noise as you want as long as you do not affect anyone else outside of your premises. We insulate and put noise limiters. We just need to invest a little in the spaces we are using so that the neighbors do not complain.”

KCCA ED Sharifah Buzeki

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The Executive Director also explained that churches planning one-off events expected to exceed the prescribed noise levels can apply for permission in advance.

“Where it is going beyond and it is not going to be a routine, for instance if it is a one-off function, you ask permission and we shall alert the public that the noise will be above; we shall grant that permission,” she said.

The meeting comes amid renewed enforcement efforts by KCCA against noise pollution across the capital. In recent weeks, the authority has issued nuisance notices and warnings to bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and other establishments accused of exceeding permitted noise levels.

KCCA has given operators grace periods to install soundproofing materials, insulate premises and fit noise limiters before enforcement action is taken.