Advertisement

KCCA ED Buzeki, Lord Mayor Balimwezo meet city pastors over noise pollution

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:31 - 04 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Sharifah Buzeki and Lord Mayor Eng Ronald Balimwezo met born-again church leaders
The meeting at the City Hall brought together dozens of pastors from churches of different sizes, including Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International, Pastor Michael Kyazze of Omega Healing Centre and Pastor Irene Manjeri of Bethel Healing Ministries.
Advertisement

  • KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki and Lord Mayor Balimwezo met born-again church leaders over noise pollution.

Advertisement

  • Buzeki urged churches to comply with city guidelines on permissible noise levels.

  • KCCA says worship centres can install soundproofing and noise limiters to avoid disturbing neighbours.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki and Lord Mayor Eng Ronald Balimwezo have met leaders of born-again churches in Kampala to discuss the growing challenge of noise pollution in the city.

The meeting at the City Hall brought together dozens of pastors from churches of different sizes, including Apostle Grace Lubega of Phaneroo Ministries International, Pastor Michael Kyazze of Omega Healing Centre and Pastor Irene Manjeri of Bethel Healing Ministries.

Advertisement

Buzeki, in her message, appealed for their support in ensuring that worship activities do not disrupt surrounding communities.

“Let us ensure that our devotion uplifts without disturbing the peace of our neighbors.  Your support in this will make Kampala a peaceful place to stay in,” she said.

“We have also guided on how you can be able to emit as much noise as you want as long as you do not affect anyone else outside of your premises. We insulate and put noise limiters. We just need to invest a little in the spaces we are using so that the neighbors do not complain.”

KCCA ED Sharifah Buzeki
Advertisement

The Executive Director also explained that churches planning one-off events expected to exceed the prescribed noise levels can apply for permission in advance.

“Where it is going beyond and it is not going to be a routine, for instance if it is a one-off function, you ask permission and we shall alert the public that the noise will be above; we shall grant that permission,” she said.

The meeting comes amid renewed enforcement efforts by KCCA against noise pollution across the capital. In recent weeks, the authority has issued nuisance notices and warnings to bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues and other establishments accused of exceeding permitted noise levels. 

KCCA has given operators grace periods to install soundproofing materials, insulate premises and fit noise limiters before enforcement action is taken.

Last month, KCCA announced that enforcement would extend to all noise-generating premises, including places of worship, bars, restaurants, concert venues and discotheques. The authority warned that offenders risk fines, confiscation of sound equipment, prosecution, suspension of licences and closure of premises.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
How to master the one-way video interview in the digital age
News
04.06.2026
How to master the one-way video interview in the digital age
NMG Boss Susan Nsibirwa threatens defamation lawsuit against Nameere
News
04.06.2026
NMG Boss Susan Nsibirwa threatens defamation lawsuit against Nameere
KCCA ED Buzeki, Lord Mayor Balimwezo meet city pastors over noise pollution
News
04.06.2026
KCCA ED Buzeki, Lord Mayor Balimwezo meet city pastors over noise pollution
Uganda Martyrs were traitors, says Katikkiro Mayiga
News
04.06.2026
Uganda Martyrs were traitors, says Katikkiro Mayiga
Cindy Sanyu
Entertainment
04.06.2026
'She ripped me off on 'See You Tonight,' Cindy reveals genesis of fall out with Omega 256
Former She Corporate captain Cissy Nantongo dies, Ugandan football mourns
News
04.06.2026
Former She Corporate captain Cissy Nantongo dies, Ugandan football mourns