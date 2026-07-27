Former prime minister Amama Mbabazi installed as church canon

Amama Mbabazi was installed as a Lay Canon in Kinkiizi Diocese on July 26, 2026.

Amama Mbabazi was installed as a Lay Canon in Kinkiizi Diocese on July 26, 2026.

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi has been installed as a Lay Canon in the Church of Uganda's Kinkiizi Diocese in recognition of his service to the church and community.

Amama Mbabazi was installed as a Lay Canon in Kinkiizi Diocese on July 26, 2026.

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The honorary title recognises service to the church and does not confer clergy status.

Bishop Dan Zoreka installed five Lay Canons and three Reverend Canons during the ceremony.

Former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi has been installed as a Lay Canon in the Church of Uganda's Kinkiizi Diocese in recognition of his service to the church and the community.

The installation took place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, during a ceremony led by Bishop Dan Zoreka. Mbabazi was among five new Lay Canons installed alongside three Reverend Canons.

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A Lay Canon is an honorary title awarded to distinguished lay members of the Anglican Church. It recognises service to the church and society and does not amount to ordination as a priest or bishop.

The appointment was first announced during the Kinkiizi Diocese's eighth Synod held at St Peter's Cathedral, Nyakatare, earlier this year. Others appointed as Lay Canons included Sunday Charles, Dr Birungi Mutahunga, Dr Peace Musinguzi Garuga and Moses Katebire.

During Sunday's ceremony, the new canons were formally vested in canonical robes. Mbabazi and his wife, Canon Jacqueline Mbabazi, who is also active in church ministry, were photographed wearing the maroon robes bearing the "Canon" insignia.

Church leaders said the honour recognised Mbabazi's contribution to promoting Christian values, community development and his long service to the Anglican Church.

Mbabazi has maintained close ties with the Church of Uganda throughout his public life. He previously chaired fundraising and construction committees for All Saints' Cathedral in Kampala and has taken part in several church programmes and development initiatives.

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A native of Kanungu District in western Uganda, Mbabazi is a lifelong Anglican. In 2024, he and his wife renewed their marriage vows at All Saints' Cathedral in Kampala.

The installation attracted congratulatory messages from many Ugandans, although some critics argued that such honours should primarily recognise long-serving grassroots church members rather than prominent public figures.