Munyagwa speaks out on his father campaigning for Museveni 

Common Man’s Party presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa has spoken out on his own father’s preference for incumbent president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the ruling party candidate in the race for the presidency.

Recently, during National Resistance Movement campaign rally for party candidate Museveni in Kitagwenda district, the hometown of Munyagwa, a one Sserunga Bruhan, identified as the biological father of Munyagwa threw his weight behind Museveni.

Sserunga praised Museveni’s strategy for wealth creation and leadership noting that he contributed to the National Resistance Army rise to power in its nascent year as he provided shelter to the then- rebels waging an armed resistance.

“I am a civilian veteran. I helped the NRA war people by offering shelter. I have seen where this country has come from and where it is going. I hail President Museveni for his good and wise leadership,” he said and asked the electorate to overwhelmingly vote for Museveni.

In response to the statements, Museveni hailed Sserunga for his sacrifices.

“I thank God for enabling me to meet my veteran comrade Mzee Bruhan Sserunga, the father of Munyagwa, who understands the challenges of our fishing communities, I will engage him further,” he said.

Now, Munyagwa has described the approval of Museveni’s candidature by his father as a work of democracy and stressed that he is proud of his parents raising him as a presidential material.

“Democracy allows different choices even within the same family. I thank my parents for nurturing presidential material that is ready to and going to serve the country,” he said.

Uganda goes to the polls January 15, 2026 with Museveni, Robert Kyagulanyi as the main contenders for the presidency. Other candidates include Gen Mugisha Muntu, Nandala Mafabi, Frank Bulira, Elion Mabirizi and Robert Kasibante.

