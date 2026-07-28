Idi Amin's grandson vows to become 'new King of Scotland' at Commonwealth Games

The 25-year-old, who fights under the nickname "Ringo", will face England's Damar Thomas in the men's super-heavyweight (+90kg) competition on Wednesday. A victory would move him into the medal rounds and guarantee him at least a bronze medal.

Heavyweight boxer Aziz Abdul, the grandson of former Ugandan president Idi Amin, has promised to become the "new King of Scotland" as he prepares for his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

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The 25-year-old, who fights under the nickname "Ringo", will face England's Damar Thomas in the men's super-heavyweight (+90kg) competition on Wednesday. A victory would move him into the medal rounds and guarantee him at least a bronze medal.

Abdul has embraced comparisons with his grandfather, who was a national boxing champion before entering politics. Idi Amin won Uganda's light-heavyweight title and held it for nine consecutive years between 1951 and 1960.

"My grandfather's achievements inspire me," Abdul said. "I am a real warrior, I am the son of the sun."

The Ugandan boxer also revealed that former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is his biggest sporting idol.

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"I know the British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, but my idol is Mike Tyson," he said. "If I win the gold medal I will be the baddest man in the Commonwealth, the baddest man in Glasgow and the new King of Scotland."

Abdul's comments echo the flamboyant style of his grandfather, who famously declared himself the "King of Scotland" in 1976 after developing a fascination with the country during his service in the King's African Rifles. The title later inspired the book and Oscar-winning film The Last King of Scotland.

Heavyweight boxer Aziz Abdul

Known for his confidence inside and outside the ring, Abdul said he has waited three years for the opportunity to compete at the Commonwealth Games and hopes to end his bout before it reaches the judges.

His opponent, Damar Thomas, is one of England's top young heavyweights. The 21-year-old won the European Youth Championship in 2022, claimed the English national title in 2023 and reached the quarter-finals of the 2025 World Championships.

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