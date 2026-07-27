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Witonze takes internal affairs post after Muganga’s rejection

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:42 - 27 July 2026
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President Museveni has appointed Juma Witonze Kisekka as Minister of State for Internal Affairs after Parliament rejected Lawrence Muganga's nomination over citizenship concerns.
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  • Museveni has appointed Juma Witonze Kisekka as Minister of State for Internal Affairs.

  • Witonze is the NRM vice-chairperson for Gomba District and PLU coordinator for Greater Mpigi.

  • Parliament rejected Lawrence Muganga's nomination over concerns about his citizenship status.

  • Witonze previously sought election to the East African Legislative Assembly.

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President Museveni has appointed Juma Witonze Kisekka as the Minister of State for Internal Affairs.

Witonze serves as the NRM vice-chairperson for Gomba District and the Patriotic League of Uganda coordinator for Greater Mpigi.

Museveni had initially appointed Victoria University Vice-Chancellor Lawrence Muganga to the position. However, Parliament’s Appointments Committee rejected his nomination over concerns about his citizenship status.

Officials familiar with the proceedings said the committee relied on a verification report from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The report linked Muganga to Ugandan, Canadian and Rwandan citizenship.

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Reports indicate that other nominees who faced questions over dual citizenship submitted documents showing they had started the process of renouncing their foreign citizenship.

They included Adonia Ayebare, Calvin Echodu and Sharsti Kutesa Musherure.

Muganga did not present similar documents to the committee.

Witonze previously sought election to the East African Legislative Assembly.

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