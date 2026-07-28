Nobat Events wins to become LC1 chairperson

Events promoter Twizire Nobert, alias Nobat Events, has won the Hospital Village LC1 election in Makindye Division with 104 of the 107 votes cast.

Events promoter Twizire Nobert, popularly known as Nobat Events, has been elected LC1 chairperson of Hospital Village in Nsambya Central Parish, Makindye Division after winning the Local Council elections held on July 28, 2026.

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Official results issued by the Electoral Commission show that Twizire won the election with 104 votes. His closest rival, Swaleh Yahaya, received two votes, while Kanyike Richard Brother polled one vote.

A total of 107 valid votes were cast in the election. Presiding officer Diana Kanyago declared Twizire the duly elected LC1 chairperson after confirming that he had secured the highest number of votes.

The results were recorded on the Electoral Commission’s Return Form for Transmission of Results for Village Chairperson elections. The declaration followed the nationwide LC1 elections conducted across Uganda on July 28, 2026.