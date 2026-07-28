Vinka gets surprise boost ahead of Live & Loud show

Vinka's inaugural Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval is set for August 21

Vinka's inaugural Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval is set for August 21

Bell Lager and Uganda Waragi have joined Vinka as official partners for her first Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Bell Lager and Uganda Waragi have partnered with singer Vinka ahead of her inaugural Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

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The partnership was announced during Vinka’s rehearsal at MoTIV studios in Kampala on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Bell Lager brand manager Lillian Kansiime and Uganda Breweries’ Core Mainstream Spirits manager Roy Tumwizere surprised the singer and her dancers during a choreography session.

Kansiime arrived with a Bell Lager cooler, while Tumwizere carried a bottle of Uganda Waragi Premium. The two later joined Vinka and her dancers for part of the routine.

Vinka's inaugural Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval is set for August 21

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“We congratulate Vinka on reaching this important milestone with her inaugural Live and Loud concert,” Kansiime said.

“Every artist dreams of getting to a moment like this, and we are proud to be part of Vinka’s journey. The brand has always believed in investing in Ugandan talent because our music tells the story of who we are. We look forward to celebrating with her fans in August and creating another unforgettable chapter in Uganda's entertainment story.”

Tumwizere said the brands chose to announce the partnership during rehearsals instead of holding a press conference.

Vinka's inaugural Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval is set for August 21

“We didn’t want to pull Vinka away into a press conference,” he said.

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“Ugandan music and energy come alive right from the rehearsals and studio time. As Uganda Waragi shows support for an artist who is authentically and uniquely Ugandan, we decided to join her from preparation to the main stage to say that we are literally with you every step of the way.”

Vinka started her career as a backup dancer and later worked as an artiste manager before becoming a recording musician.

Vinka's inaugural Live & Loud concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval is set for August 21

The collaboration forms part of Bell Lager’s Uganda’s Very Own campaign, which celebrates Ugandans who have contributed to the country’s cultural identity. The campaign also marks the beer brand’s 75th anniversary.

Bell Lager and Uganda Waragi will provide branded setups, drinks and interactive spaces during the concert.

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