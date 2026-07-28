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Mukasa Mbidde announces birth of baby girl

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:41 - 28 July 2026
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Fred Mukasa Mbidde announced the birth of his baby girl.
Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has announced the birth of his daughter, Shatsi Nyonyozi Mbidde
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Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has announced the birth of his baby girl.

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“Welcome to the family, baby girl, Shatsi Nyonyozi Mbidde, the very definition of benediction, benisons and beatitudes,” Mbidde, a former East African Legislative Assembly member, posted on X.

“Thank you, my Phiona, for the beautiful fight. Love you till death 🙏🏼.”

Mbidde married Phiona Nayebale in 2023.

The couple exchanged vows at the Uganda Martyrs Basilica in Munyonyo, Kampala.

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