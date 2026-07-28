Mukasa Mbidde announces birth of baby girl

Fred Mukasa Mbidde announced the birth of his baby girl.

Fred Mukasa Mbidde announced the birth of his baby girl.

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Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has announced the birth of his daughter, Shatsi Nyonyozi Mbidde

Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde has announced the birth of his baby girl.

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“Welcome to the family, baby girl, Shatsi Nyonyozi Mbidde, the very definition of benediction, benisons and beatitudes,” Mbidde, a former East African Legislative Assembly member, posted on X.

“Thank you, my Phiona, for the beautiful fight. Love you till death 🙏🏼.”

Mbidde married Phiona Nayebale in 2023.