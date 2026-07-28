Uganda declares end to 2026 Ebola outbreak after 42-day monitoring period

Uganda has declared the 2026 Ebola outbreak over after completing 42 days without a new case, but health authorities remain on high alert.

Uganda has officially declared the end of the 2026 Ebola outbreak after 42 days without a new case.

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The country recorded 20 confirmed cases, with 18 recoveries and two deaths.

Health officials credited strong surveillance, rapid diagnostics and contact tracing for containing the outbreak.

The Ministry of Health has urged continued vigilance because Ebola remains active in neighbouring DRC.

Uganda has officially declared the end of the 2026 Ebola outbreak after completing the mandatory 42-day monitoring period without recording a new case.

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Health minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi announced the declaration on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, saying the country is now Ebola-free after maintaining intensive nationwide surveillance following the discharge of the last patient on June 16, 2026.

The Ministry of Health said the outbreak stemmed from imported cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Investigators identified the source of infection, traced all transmission chains and monitored every contact through the required 21-day follow-up period. The ministry said surveillance found no unexplained community transmission.

Uganda declared the outbreak on May 15, 2026. During the response, the country confirmed 20 Ebola cases. Eighteen people recovered while two died. Fifteen of the infections were imported from the DRC, while five occurred among Ugandan health workers who cared for the imported cases.

Baryomunsi said advances in rapid molecular testing, genome sequencing, digital surveillance and real-time contact tracing helped authorities contain the outbreak.

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He added that genomic analysis identified the circulating virus as a distinct Bundibugyo virus variant.

The minister said Uganda defeated the outbreak through years of investment in public health systems, including stronger laboratory services, rapid case detection, contact tracing and community engagement. He credited frontline health workers, local leaders, security agencies, researchers, development partners and communities for their contribution.

Although Uganda has declared the outbreak over, Baryomunsi warned that Ebola remains a threat because transmission continues in neighbouring DRC. He said Uganda has maintained high alert at border points, strengthened rapid response teams and continued working with districts across the country to detect any suspected cases quickly.

As part of regional preparedness, Uganda signed a memorandum of understanding with the DRC to implement a joint cross-border Ebola response. The government has also established two mobile laboratories and an 80-bed Ebola treatment unit in Aru and Kasenyi in the DRC to strengthen regional containment efforts.

Baryomunsi urged border communities to remain vigilant and report illegal border crossings. He advised anyone with suspected Ebola symptoms to seek treatment at the nearest health facility and report cases through the ministry's toll-free line or SMS alert system.

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He also reassured Ugandans, visitors and investors that the country is safe, saying the health system remains on high alert and Uganda is open for business, tourism and all socio-economic activities.