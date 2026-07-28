Journalist Solomon Serwanjja snatches LC election victory with one-vote margin

Journalist Solomon Serwanjja has been elected LC1 chairperson of Bamutakudde Village after winning by a single vote.

Journalist and media executive Solomon Serwanjja has won the Bamutakudde Village LC1 chairperson seat in Mukono District by a single vote after one of the closest contests in Tuesday's local council elections.

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Serwanjja, who contested as an independent candidate, secured 106 votes to defeat National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer Lule Badru Ssozi Kirwana, who polled 105 votes. Another independent candidate, David Kyambadde Zziwa, also contested in the race.

The one-vote victory means Serwanjja will lead Bamutakudde Village until 2031.

Before the election, Serwanjja confirmed his bid for the LC1 seat, saying he wanted to serve his community. His campaign poster carried the slogan "Obwerufu n'Enkulakulana", which translates to "Transparency and Development."