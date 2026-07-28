Kasi Andrew turns gadget expertise into a growing Kampala brand

Kasi Andrew has grown 256 Genuine Gadgets Kampala by using technical expertise and customer service to address fears over counterfeit electronics.

When customers enter Shop PA-10 in the basement of Pioneer Mall, many arrive with the same concern: whether the phone or laptop they plan to buy is genuine.

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Kasi Andrew has built 256 Genuine Gadgets Kampala around answering that question. He combines technical knowledge, product checks and after-sales support to win trust in Kampala’s competitive electronics market.

Born on October 25, 1994, in Naguru, Kasi developed an interest in electronics at an early age. He spent much of his childhood learning how machines worked and later pursued a diploma in electrical engineering. The training gave him skills that now help him identify counterfeit or tampered devices before they reach customers.

Like many young Ugandans, Kasi later travelled to the United Arab Emirates in search of work. While there, he gained exposure to international retail standards and observed how global electronics brands protected product quality through strict supply chains, warranties and customer service. The experience convinced him that Uganda’s electronics market needed a stronger focus on authenticity.

After returning home, Kasi identified what he believed was the biggest challenge facing gadget buyers. He found that many consumers were less worried about prices than about being sold fake or refurbished devices disguised as new ones. He responded by launching 256 Genuine Gadgets Kampala with the aim of providing verified products backed by technical inspections.

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Kasi Andrew

His engineering background became central to the business. Before selling any device, he says it undergoes a detailed inspection that includes checks on battery health, software, serial numbers, network compatibility and internal components. The process allows him to verify whether a gadget is genuine and suitable for customers.

The business has grown alongside Kasi’s digital presence. Through TikTok and Instagram, where he has built a large audience, he demonstrates product testing, explains how customers can identify fake electronics and shares technology advice. His educational content has helped distinguish his business from competitors while promoting consumer awareness.

Growth also brought new challenges. As the business became more popular, imposters began using similar business names and fake social media accounts to target customers. Kasi responded by strengthening his brand identity and encouraging buyers to verify that they were dealing directly with his official business.

Beyond selling gadgets, Kasi offers after-sales support, software updates and repair services. He says customer relationships do not end after a purchase and believes continued support is essential to building long-term trust.

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Kasi Andrew

His work has also contributed to raising awareness about counterfeit electronics in Uganda. By encouraging customers to verify serial numbers, battery health and device history, he hopes to improve buying standards across the market and reduce demand for fake products.

Kasi also mentors young workers entering the electronics business. He encourages them to understand the technology they handle instead of relying only on sales skills. He believes technical knowledge and honesty remain the strongest foundations for sustainable business growth.

Looking ahead, Kasi plans to expand 256 Genuine Gadgets Kampala while maintaining its focus on genuine products and customer confidence. He also hopes to reach more customers across East Africa through digital platforms.

For Kasi, the business is about more than selling electronics. It is about proving that integrity and technical expertise can succeed in one of Kampala’s most competitive markets.

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