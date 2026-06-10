Now in its third season, the show airs every week

Now in its third season, the show airs every week

Money could not buy love as Success shocks Hassan on Hello Mr. Right

A confident Hassan rejected Sharon, chose Success instead, and ended up being turned down on a dramatic episode of Hello Mr. Right.

'Omuntu agyewa laavu?' — "Where does one find love?"

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It is the question whispered between single friends whenever they spot a couple glowing with something real. Love, for all its beauty, rarely arrives without a few wrong turns. On Hello Mr. Right, Uganda's popular reality dating show, those wrong turns have never been more entertaining.

Now in its third season and powered by V&A Sherry, the show airs every week on StarTimes' Makula Kika channel at 8pm. Since its March 15, 2026 premiere, it has delivered what viewers tune in for: fun, drama, unexpected chemistry and the unpredictable sting of love. Week after week, audiences are drawn into a world where every choice, reaction and connection feels personal.

This weekend's episode, one of the last of the season, showed just how complicated the game of love can be.

Enter Hassan, this week's Mr. Right, who walked onto the stage full of confidence. The ladies found him attractive until he opened his mouth. What followed quickly earned him a reputation for being loud and disrespectful.

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Contestant Sharon decided she had nothing to lose. She stepped forward, shot her shot and asked Hassan to choose her as his Ms. Right.

When host Roger Otis, V&A's brand influencer, pressed her on her intentions, she did not flinch.

"Otis, please … do not ask unnecessary questions," she said, before leaving her stand to flaunt her confidence in front of Hassan.

He was not moved.

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"As the Baganda say, 'Something beautiful does not need to advertise itself,'" Hassan replied. "So Sharon, I'll pass."

He then turned his attention to another contestant, Success, walking her to centre stage and splashing money on her in a theatrical display of affection.

But the gesture backfired.

After enjoying every moment of the money shower, Success flipped her placard to black.

Hosts Mr Henrie and Zahara Toto asked her to explain herself.

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Her response drew the biggest laugh of the night.

"I accept the money, but I will not be taking the man."

The audience erupted.

A flustered Hassan demanded that she "return his money."

From the sidelines, Sharon delivered the evening's sharpest line.

"It serves you right for turning away someone who loves you and choosing someone who doesn't."

For Rochart Kaweesa, brand manager of V&A Sherry, moments like these are exactly what the show is built on.

"Love is complicated, but it is one of the most beautiful things and feelings to share," he said. "As V&A Sherry, we celebrate everyone who has found love on the show, and encourage those still searching to look forward to those moments; while toasting to the freedom of being single and having options."