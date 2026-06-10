Ava Peace breaks silence on leaked video

Ava Peace has publicly denied links to leaked private videos and urged social media users to verify information before sharing it.

Singer Ava Peace has denied claims that she is the woman featured in private videos circulating on social media.

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In a public statement released on Tuesday, June 10, 2026, the singer said social media users had wrongly linked her to the videos and urged the public to stop spreading unverified information.

"It has come to my attention that certain videos circulating on social media are being wrongly associated with me. I wish to clearly and unequivocally state that I am NOT the individual featured in those videos," she said.

Ava Peace said she has always conducted herself with professionalism and urged people to use social media responsibly.

"I have always conducted myself with professionalism, integrity, and respect for others, and I remain committed to upholding those values. I therefore urge members of the public to refrain from spreading misinformation, making assumptions, or sharing unverified content," she added.

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The singer thanked fans who reached out to verify the claims before sharing them online.

"I appreciate those who have sought clarification directly and thank everyone for their continued trust and support. Let us all promote responsible use of social media and respect for one another."

Her statement comes amid growing discussion on social media following a series of alleged private video leaks involving Ugandan female public figures.

Over the weekend, socialite Kisitu Kirabo became the centre of attention after videos said to contain intimate content circulated online. An X account bearing her name later issued an apology, claiming the content had been shared without her consent.

Kirabo, however, distanced herself from the statement, saying she does not own an X account and had not issued the apology.

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Content creator Shani Lips has also previously found herself at the centre of similar online controversy after private content linked to her circulated on social media, sparking debate about privacy and the sharing of intimate material without consent.

The latest speculation surrounding Ava Peace adds to concerns about misinformation on social media and the tendency to identify individuals before verifying facts.