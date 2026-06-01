Amuria Woman MP missing over Among probe

Parliament Watch, a civil society organization, has revealed that Hon Etilu has not been seen in public since May 23 after she was allegedly arrested shortly after leaving the residence of former Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among

The newly sworn-in Amuria Woman Member of Parliament Hon Etilu Margaret is missing.

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Parliament Watch, a civil society organization, has revealed that Hon Etilu has not been seen in public since May 23 after she was allegedly arrested shortly after leaving the residence of former Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Among.

"Reports indicate that Etilu had visited Among’s residence following widely circulated claims of security searches and investigations involving the former Speaker and some of her political associates," Parliament Watch reported.

Parliament Watch reports that the matter has been tabled before Speaker Jacob Oboth Oboth seeking clarification on the matter.

Hon Etilu Margaret is missing.

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The speaker reportedly commenced engagements with relevant security institutions to establish facts surrounding the reported detention.

Hon Etilu was also absent at the election of the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, while commenting on the matter this morning said he had not received any confirmation on whether or not the MP was under arrest

Hon Etilu Margaret is missing.

Former Speaker Anita Among has not made public appearance since she was reportedly placed under house arrest as investigation s into alleged corruption, illicit enrichment and money laundering commenced.

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