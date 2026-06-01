Rickman, Sheila Gashumba spotted  at Arsenal trophy parade

Rickman, a sworn Arsenal diehard took the streets bare chested as he joined other Arsenal fans to cheer the players.

Former Kampala celebrity couple singer Rickman and Sheila Gashumba have been spotted in London immersed in the fanfare of Arsenal's historic trophy parade.

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Rickman, a sworn Arsenal diehard took the streets bare chested as he joined other Arsenal fans to cheer the players.

On the other end, Gashumba rocked a chic dress and Arsenal branded merchandise , immersing in the boiling spirit of the loud fans.

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The photos trending online elicited excitement among online fans who claimed the former lovebirds could have kissed and made up.

Gashumba sharply disagreed with the wild assumption.

"It’s disrespectful of you to spread this narrative and I won’t allow you to do so!! Cut the BULLSHIT!! She posted on X.

Rickman in London

Arsenal's league title ended the North London club's 22 year wait for a major league victory.

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The English Premier League victory was also wildly celebrated in Uganda with fans taking into the streets, pubs, in sheer excitement.