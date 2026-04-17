He stopped bothering me - Sheila Gashumba hails step mom for taming her dad

The media personality described a softer and more relaxed version of her father, a sharp contrast to the strict man who raised her.

Sheila Gashumba says her father has become softer and more relaxed since marrying Malaika.

She described him as previously strict, traditional and often harsh while raising her.

She credits love and family life for his transformation, including becoming more expressive.

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Media personality Sheilah Gashumba has said her father, Frank Gashumba, is a drastically changed man since marrying his wife Patience Mutoni Malaika.

The 30 year old described a softer and more relaxed version of her father, a sharp contrast to the strict man who raised her.

She revealed that growing up, her father was rigid and highly traditional, often disciplining her harshly over issues like dressing and behaviour.

Frank Gashumba, is a drastically changed man since marrying his wife Patience Mutoni Malaika.

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“At home… It was a proper saga. He beat me to death when I went out. If I did something wrong, sticks came out; belts came out, no joke!” she narrated in an interview with Kasuku that aired this Friday morning.

Even in adulthood, she said, he remained controlling, frequently questioning her lifestyle choices, especially her dressing.

However, she says, things began to shift after Gashumba’s marriage and the birth of his son last year. Since then, she believes, love has changed his personality.

“The other day I was at home asking about their son’s birthday because I had just heard my dad on radio saying he can never celebrate his son’s birthday. But Malaika told me, ‘he only says those things on radio,’” she said.

Sheila Gashumba

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She said she felt relieved that her father, once known for his conservative views, is now more relaxed and expressive.

“My dad has been the most traditional person, he used to be so strict and conservative. But today, he’s totally changed. At times I wish she had married him much earlier. Life would have been so nice.”

Sheila credited her stepmother for the transformation, noting that her father now enjoys simple pleasures he once avoided.

“Now he’s too chill because he’s in love. He even goes out with her on weekends,” she said.

Frank Gashumba had his ‘Gusaba’ traditional ceremony at the home of his fiancée, Patience Mutoni Malaika, in Ssembabule district.

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She also expressed surprise at seeing a different side of him online. “I saw him dancing on TikTok live. That had never happened. Love makes men softer… shout out to Malaika, I like this version of my father.”

Gashumba’s relationship with Malaika has been widely followed in Uganda’s social and entertainment circles.

Once a vocal critic of marriage, the outspoken commentator surprised many when he held a traditional introduction ceremony, known as a kwanjula, in May 2025.

The union marked a major shift in his personal life, having spent over two decades as a bachelor before settling down.