The 6:30 PM encounter at the Etihad is now pivotal, with Arsenal knowing that a perfect winning record in their final six games would secure the title

The 6:30 PM encounter at the Etihad is now pivotal, with Arsenal knowing that a perfect winning record in their final six games would secure the title

Judgement day in Masaka as Matchday on Tour brings Man City vs Arsenal Premier League ‘title decider’ to the fans

Guinness Matchday on Tour returns to Masaka on April 19 with a crucial Arsenal vs Manchester City clash, combined with music and entertainment for fans across Uganda.

The Guinness Matchday on Tour heads to Masaka on April 19 for a key Arsenal vs Manchester City clash.

The match could shape the Premier League title race as both teams push for top position.

Fans will also enjoy other matches, live DJs and a performance by Ava Peace.

Activations will take place across Uganda, bringing the matchday experience to more fans.

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The 2025/26 Premier League season has been intense, with big fixtures coming every week and most games feeling tight before kickoff. Teams have taken points off each other across the board, and results have been hard to predict on any given Sunday.

For the Ugandan fan, most of these moments have been witnessed at the Guinness Matchday on Tour activations across the country, where fans have come together to experience the action live on the big screen and immerse themselves in the vibrant matchday atmosphere.

More of this is set to be witnessed this weekend when the Guinness Matchday on Tour rolls into Masaka Sports Club in Masaka City this Sunday, April 19, for another Super Sunday, where Arsenal and Manchester City will face off in a match that promises to be decisive in the final stretch of the season.

After a pivotal set of weekend results involving Arsenal and Manchester City, the two teams in the title race, the Masaka experience is set to deliver a new level of drama.

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Arsenal suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, a result that dented their momentum at a critical stage of the season. Meanwhile, Manchester City delivered a strong statement, brushing aside Chelsea with a commanding 3-0 victory to tighten their grip on the title race.

The 6:30 PM encounter at the Etihad is now pivotal, with Arsenal knowing that a perfect winning record in their final six games would secure the title.

For Manchester City, who sit six points behind with a game in hand, it means they must keep winning to close the gap and maintain pressure on the leaders.

Masaka, known for having some of the Premier League’s most passionate fans, with a fair share supporting Arsenal, is bracing for an electric atmosphere as anticipation builds around what is shaping up to be a ‘judgement day’ encounter.

The tour has maintained its tradition of combining football and music, creating a perfect matchday experience

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Meanwhile, earlier at 4 PM, fans will be treated to three Premier League fixtures, including the 247th Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool. Aston Villa will face Sunderland, while Nottingham Forest will come up against Burnley.

But that is not the only attraction come Sunday, as the tour has maintained its tradition of combining football and music, creating a perfect matchday experience.

DJs Woodgate, Brattah and Andy DJ will keep the energy flowing all day with nonstop mixes from the build-up through to the after-party celebrations. The “Who Was Here” hitmaker Ava Peace will then cap the outing with a high-energy live performance.

Fans across the country will not be left out, with Guinness Matchday activations also taking place at The Villa Bukoto in partnership with SuperSport, Supremacy Lounge in Nakulabye (Kampala), D’Ajango in Hoima, D Plus in Gulu and D Plus in Kitgum.

Speaking ahead of the event, Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, Denise Paula Nazzinda, said the Masaka stopover has the highest stakes of all the activations this season.

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“The banter over the past few days has been on another level, from the bottles now overtaking the elephant. Surely we will all be on the edge of our seats on Sunday, and I encourage all fans in the city to turn up and be part of this experience,” she said.