Bobi Wine was honoured at the 2026 Heroes of Democracy Gala in New York.

Bobi Wine was honoured at the 2026 Heroes of Democracy Gala in New York.

Bobi Wine honoured alongside global leaders at democracy gala in New York

Bobi Wine was honoured alongside prominent international leaders, including former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton, Canadian political leader Chrystia Freeland, and US Senator Mark Kelly.

Bobi Wine was honoured at the 2026 Heroes of Democracy Gala in New York.

He was recognised alongside global figures including John Bolton, Mark Kelly and Chrystia Freeland.

Human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, an RDI fellow, praised the recognition on social media.

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Exiled Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine was yesterday, April 17, 2026, honoured as one of the 2026 “Heroes of Democracy” at a high-profile gala held in New York City.

The event, organised by the Renew Democracy Initiative (RDI), took place at Gotham Hall and brought together global figures recognised for their role in defending democratic values.

Bobi Wine was honoured alongside prominent international leaders, including former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton, Canadian political leader Chrystia Freeland, and US Senator Mark Kelly.

Bobi Wine featured prominently among the honourees under the theme “Leaders in Courage and Innovation.”

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Bobi Wine was honoured at the 2026 Heroes of Democracy Gala in New York.

Why Bobi Wine was selected

RDI described Bobi Wine as a figure who “left behind a career as a music superstar to stand up for freedom in Uganda.”

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The organisation noted that he has contested for the presidency and faced intimidation and alleged electoral irregularities, yet continues to advocate for democracy.

“He ran for president twice, facing vote rigging and intimidation,” RDI noted.

“After the most recent, fraudulent election, the regime ramped up its threats of arrests, forcing Mr Ssentamu into hiding. He continues to fight for democracy with bravery and unshakable optimism”

What RDI stands for

The Renew Democracy Initiative is a US-based non-profit organisation focused on promoting liberal democracy and supporting individuals and movements defending freedom globally.

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Founded by former world chess champion and political activist Garry Kasparov, RDI works to build a global community committed to democratic values and often highlights individuals who take risks to defend civil liberties. RDI

The annual “Heroes of Democracy Gala” is one of its flagship events, aimed at recognising individuals who not only challenge oppression but also inspire hope for democratic futures.

A dedication to all the comrades that have paid, and continue to pay a high price for the liberation of our motherland Uganda, your pain will never be in vain.

One day everything will be alright. pic.twitter.com/rjHbjE1wdg — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) April 18, 2026

Reactions and social media acknowledgement

The recognition was widely shared on social media, including by Ugandan human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, who is a fellow of RDI.

Opiyo wrote: “Sometimes you have to pause and celebrate those who give their all in the pursuit of democracy.” He added that he was “filled with joy to witness the courage and sacrifice of many in defending freedoms.”