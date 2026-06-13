Muhoozi wife Charlotte preaches maternal health, warns of rampant postpartum bleeding

Charlotte Kainerugaba has called for more blood donation and stronger antenatal care services to reduce maternal deaths caused by postpartum haemorrhage.

Mrs Charlotte Kainerugaba has called for increased blood donation and stronger maternal healthcare systems, warning that postpartum haemorrhage remains one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wife of Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba sounded the alarm, while gracing the World Blood Donor Day celebrations at Nakasero Blood Bank

Charlotte, a vocal advocate against postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), spoke of the importance of safe childbirth practices and regular antenatal care.

She warned that postpartum haemorrhage continues to affect Ugandan women, regardless of age, education level or pregnancy history.

“Postpartum hemorrhage kills a lot of mothers. It is important to recognise that this can happen to anyone, educated or not, young or old, whether it's your first child or the eighth,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlotte Kainerugaba graced the World Blood Donor Day celebrations at Nakasero Blood Bank

‘Survivable if detected in hospital’

She stressed that PPH can be treated if managed in a health facility, urging women to deliver in hospital and attend antenatal care services regularly.

“PPH is survivable if you are in the hospital. We therefore urge women to go for antenatal checks at least 8 times during pregnancy,” she said.

“Secondly, eat well. Green vegetables, millet porridge, and a health balanced diet. This will help you to have sufficient blood that you need during child birth,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlotte Kainerugaba graced the World Blood Donor Day celebrations at Nakasero Blood Bank

Call for stronger maternal health awareness

She said improving maternal health outcomes requires both medical intervention and public awareness, especially on early detection and prevention of complications during pregnancy.

The Ministry of Health ranks PPH as the leading cause of death of mothers, followed by pre-eclampsia.