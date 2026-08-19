MTN Uganda introduces new monthly data bundle

Customers can access the offers by dialling 1002#. Image credit: All Events Kampala.

Customers can access the offers by dialling 1002#. Image credit: All Events Kampala.

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MTN Uganda has launched new monthly data packages, including a 20GB bundle priced at Shs26,000 and a 4GB option at Shs10,000.

MTN Uganda introduced new monthly data packages for mobile internet users.

Customers can now buy 20GB for Shs26,000 and 4GB for Shs10,000.

The standard monthly bundles range from 2GB at Shs6,500 to 200GB at Shs170,000.

The company also offers Freedom Internet Bundles ranging from 1GB to 65GB.

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MTN Uganda has introduced new monthly data packages that allow customers to access 20GB of internet data for Shs26,000 and 4GB for Shs10,000.

The new packages form part of a new tiered pricing structure aimed at giving mobile internet users more options when buying monthly bundles.

Customers can access the offers by dialling *100*2#.

Under the new standard monthly bundles, users can buy 2GB for Shs6,500, 4GB for Shs10,000, 20GB for Shs26,000, 45GB for Shs50,000, 100GB for Shs100,000 and 200GB for Shs170,000.

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MTN has also maintained its Freedom Internet Bundles, which offer different data options.

The Freedom packages include 1GB at Shs5,000, 4.5GB at Shs15,000, 8GB at Shs25,000, 17GB at Shs50,000, 27GB at Shs75,000, 40GB at Shs100,000 and 65GB at Shs150,000.

The move comes as telecom companies continue to adjust their data offers amid growing demand for affordable internet access among Ugandans.