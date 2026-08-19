Jose Chameleone sends message to son Abba Marcus

Jose Chameleone has sent a message to his son Abba Marcus a day after he was released from jail.

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Taking to Instagram, Chameleone posted a picture of Marcus and captioned it: "Good morning Marcus ❤️"

Abba Marcus Mayanja, the eldest son of Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone, was released from custody in Minnesota, United States, three days after his arrest on a domestic assault charge.

The 20-year-old was released at 12:31pm local time on August 17, 2026, according to records from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Court documents show that Marcus was granted a conditional release, meaning he was allowed to leave custody but must follow requirements set by the court. The specific conditions were not made public.

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The records indicate that he had two possible release options. He could either pay a $6,000 (about Shs22.3 million) bail or bond without conditions, or leave custody without paying after accepting certain conditions.

Marcus was released under the second option.

He had been scheduled to appear before court at Ridgedale at 9:30am on August 17, the same day he left custody.

He faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge for an alleged act intended to create fear of immediate physical harm or death.

The arrest followed claims of violence in his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Angelica Becker, also known as Angel.

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Angel has accused Marcus of assaulting her during her pregnancy. She previously rejected calls to forgive him and said she would pursue justice over the allegations.

Marcus has denied similar accusations in the past. In May, after Angel accused him of physical abuse, he said: "She’s trying to get into my head by making rumours about me hitting her… I didn’t. Can you just chill?"

The couple announced earlier this year that they were expecting a child.