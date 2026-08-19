NIRA introduces USSD service to check NIN, more national ID services

NIRA has launched a USSD service that allows applicants to check their NIN and application status but users want more features, including updates on ID card collection.

NIRA introduced a USSD service that allows applicants to check their NIN and registration status.

Users need an application ID issued after completing the registration process.

The platform provides requirements for services such as ID renewal, replacement and correction of personal details.

Some users want NIRA to add a feature showing when and where approved IDs can be collected.

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The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has introduced a new system that allows Ugandans to check their National Identification Number (NIN) and track their application status online.

The service is available through the USSD code *216# and requires applicants to enter their application ID, which they receive after completing registration with NIRA either physically or through digital channels.

The new platform also provides information on requirements for different national identification services, including citizenship registration, dual citizenship, naturalisation, replacement of lost identity cards, renewal of IDs, first-time applications and correction of personal details.

For corrections involving names, the system covers changes such as fixing errors, correcting spelling or typing mistakes, complete name changes and adding names that appeared on an earlier birth certificate.

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BREAKING: @NIRA_Ug upgrades, and rolls out USSD code *216# to help citizens access, and track their applications remotely from; ID to, NIN, to marriage, birth, death applications and many more. pic.twitter.com/Wyj6JoaLFY — Peter Okwalinga Jr. (@Oquals) August 19, 2026

The launch has attracted mixed reactions from users, with some welcoming the move but asking NIRA to add more features.

My baby's NIN was instantly sent on sms... 🤗. It works. — Agwang Mary Christine (@christineag524) August 19, 2026

Some users said the system should also show where applicants can collect their national identity cards after approval.

“We need to know where to pick our New IDs from. That’s the real query😭,” one X user posted.

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Another user said the service only shows whether an application has received a NIN or been rejected, but does not indicate whether an identity card is ready for collection.

“The code just informs u whether the application is allocated a nin or rejected. But it doesn't show if the card is ready for pickup. Kindly further upgrade the system. Thanks,” the user said.