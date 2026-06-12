LDC graduates protest Shs400,000 fee for virtual graduation

Bar Course graduates at the Law Development Centre (LDC) have raised concerns over a Shs400,000 graduation charge

Bar Course graduates at the Law Development Centre (LDC) have raised concerns over a Shs400,000 graduation charge

LDC graduates are protesting a Shs400,000 graduation fee after the institution moved its June 19 ceremony online due to Ebola concerns.

LDC has moved its June 19, 2026 graduation ceremony online because of the Ebola outbreak.

Graduates are questioning the Shs400,000 graduation charge despite the shift to a virtual event.

LDC says the fee includes Shs200,000 for graduation services and Shs200,000 for certificates and transcripts.

The controversy follows an earlier petition challenging the legality and fairness of the charges.

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Bar Course graduates at the Law Development Centre (LDC) have raised concerns over a Shs400,000 graduation charge after the institution shifted its upcoming graduation ceremony online because of the Ebola outbreak.

In a statement issued on June 9, 2026, LDC announced that its 53rd Graduation Ceremony, Part II, would take place virtually on June 19, 2026. The institution said it had sought permission from the Ministry of Health to hold a physical ceremony but was advised against it due to public health concerns linked to Ebola.

While graduates say they understand the need for a virtual event, many are unhappy that the graduation fee remains unchanged despite the cancellation of a physical ceremony.

LDC explained that the Shs400,000 charge consists of two separate payments. The first Shs200,000 is a graduation fee paid to the Uganda Revenue Authority as non-tax revenue. The second Shs200,000 covers a graduate's diploma certificate and academic transcript.

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Bar Course graduates at the Law Development Centre (LDC) have raised concerns over a Shs400,000 graduation charge

According to the institution, the graduation fee is charged regardless of whether the ceremony is held physically or virtually because it caters for the graduation service itself.

However, some graduates argue that the fee should have been reduced or reviewed after the ceremony moved online. They say they have already paid about Shs6 million in tuition fees and do not understand why they must pay the full graduation charge when most will not attend the event in person.

Under the revised arrangements, only top-performing students, each accompanied by one parent or guardian, and selected staff members will attend physically. The rest of the graduates will follow proceedings through television, radio and LDC's social media platforms.

Several graduates have questioned whether a fee linked to a graduation ceremony should remain unchanged when attendance is largely restricted and the event is being broadcast remotely.

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LDC defended the charges, saying a virtual ceremony still attracts costs. The institution cited expenses related to venue preparation, limited physical attendance and live-streaming services.

The dispute follows weeks of debate among Bar Course students over the legality and fairness of graduation charges. Earlier, graduate Prosper Ahabwe Julian formally petitioned the institution, arguing that the Shs400,000 fee was not part of the original agreement signed by students and should be withdrawn.

LDC's latest statement appears aimed at addressing those concerns by explaining how the money is allocated. Whether the explanation will satisfy graduates remains unclear.

The institution said academic documents would be available for collection from June 22 to June 24, 2026, depending on the year of study.