Uganda finally unblocks Facebook after 6 years

Facebook appears to have been restored in Uganda

Facebook appears to have been restored in Uganda

Several users said they could open the platform normally on mobile data and Wi-Fi, sparking excitement and confusion over whether the government had officially lifted the long-standing restriction.

Facebook appears to have been restored in Uganda after nearly six years of restriction, with users across different networks reporting renewed access without the use of VPNs.

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By Friday evening, several users said they could open the platform normally on mobile data and Wi-Fi, sparking excitement and confusion over whether the government had officially lifted the long-standing restriction.

Minister of Local Government Balaam Barugahara was among the first government officials to confirm and welcome the development. He urged users to behave responsibly online and avoid harmful content.

“Thank you Principal for unfreezing Facebook. I urge all users to use this platform responsibly by avoiding violations, misinformation, and disrespectful posts that undermine our leaders, fellow citizens, national security, and the economy. Let us use social media to promote our goods and services, foster constructive engagement, and mobilise communities for national development not for demobilization,” Balaam wrote on X.

He also called for support for President Yoweri Museveni and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, praying for wisdom and strength in leadership.

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“May the Lord bless our President, H.E. @KagutaMuseveni, and chairman General @mkainerugaba the Chief of Defence Forces as they continue to serve our nation. May God grant them wisdom, strength, and good health as they lead Uganda towards peace, stability, and prosperity,” he added.

Public reaction splits online

The development triggered debate on X, where users expressed relief, humour and political commentary.

Some users welcomed the return of the platform, saying it had been inaccessible for years.

Douglas Lwanga wrote: “I Havent used Facebook in years, now going back there feels like….. Twagivako dah we moved on. Anyway we welcome the news of its re opening after years of blockage.”

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Facebook appears to have been restored in Uganda

Others reacted with caution and political interpretation.

“One user wrote: “This is good news, after 6years we can enjoy Facebook again.”

Another added: “Had abandoned it for years now, cos I hated VPN… It was a beautiful platform back in the days.”

Some users also linked the development to governance and information control.

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“This is so encouraging. If the government is able to deal with misinformation in other social media platforms, it can do the same with Facebook,” one user said.

Why Facebook was blocked

Uganda restricted Facebook access in January 2021 ahead of the general elections.

Authorities said the platform was being used to spread misinformation and interfere in electoral processes after Facebook removed accounts linked to government-aligned networks over coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

The government later expanded restrictions to broader social media and internet access during the election period, citing national security concerns and the need to control false information.

President Yoweri Museveni at the time accused Facebook of bias and foreign interference, arguing that the platform was acting unfairly against Uganda’s interests.

Government officials also insisted that foreign tech companies could not dictate political communication in the country.