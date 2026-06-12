Sheebah reveals she travelled to India for childbirth-related surgery

Sheebah Karungi Samali has disclosed that she underwent surgery in India after battling a childbirth-related medical condition for more than 18 months.

Sheebah Karungi Samali says she travelled to India for surgery after a childbirth-related condition.

The singer said she had struggled with the condition for more than a year and a half.

She returned to Uganda and attended court the day after the surgery despite being advised to rest.

She credited her family and team for helping her through the health challenge.

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Singer Sheebah Karungi Samali has revealed that she travelled to India for surgery after battling a childbirth-related medical condition for more than a year and a half.

In a statement shared on X, Sheebah said the condition developed after she gave birth and eventually required surgery in India.

She said she returned to Uganda immediately after the procedure and appeared in court the following day despite medical advice to rest.

“After a year and a half of struggling with a condition caused by childbirth, I finally had to travel to India for surgery, then straight back home and into court the next day,” she wrote.

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After a year and a half of struggling with a condition caused by childbirth, I finally had to travel to India for surgery, then straight back home and into court the next day. Sometimes people see the headlines, the photos, the appearances, but they don’t see what it takes to… pic.twitter.com/xxvjcyQxTg — Sheebah (@Ksheebah1) June 12, 2026

The singer said many people only see public appearances and headlines without understanding the personal struggles behind them.

She credited her mother, family and team for supporting her through the difficult period, which included pain, hospital visits and other challenges.

Sheebah Karungi

“Their presence wasn’t just support for a court appearance it was support for someone they have watched fight through one of the most challenging periods of her life,” she said.

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Sheebah did not disclose the exact nature of the condition or when she underwent the surgery.

Her remarks come amid an ongoing legal dispute between her and her former management company, Team No Sleep (TNS) Entertainment Limited.

The case, which is before the High Court Commercial Division in Kampala, centres on the ownership, distribution and monetisation of her music catalogue following the breakdown of her relationship with longtime manager Jeff Kiwanuka.

Sheebah Karungi and Jeff Kiwa

Sheebah's latest revelation, however, shifts attention from the courtroom to a personal health battle she has been fighting away from the public eye.

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She ended her message by encouraging people facing difficult situations to remain hopeful and persistent.