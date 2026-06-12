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Uganda Baati boosts digital learning with computer donation in Tororo

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 13:55 - 12 June 2026
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Uganda Baati Foundation has donated computers to the Safal Uganda Baati Technical Training Institute in Tororo
Foundation officials said the computers will improve the institute's ICT infrastructure and give students better access to digital learning resources.
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The Safal Uganda Baati Foundation has donated computers to the Safal Uganda Baati Technical Training Institute in Tororo District to strengthen digital learning and equip students with practical technology skills.

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The donation was made during a visit by leaders of the Mabaati Rolling Mills (MRM) Foundation from Kenya and donors from the Angaza Centre Foundation.

Foundation officials said the computers will improve the institute's ICT infrastructure and give students better access to digital learning resources.

The equipment is also expected to help learners develop practical computer skills and prepare for higher education and employment opportunities.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Jackie Tahakanizibwa, Head of Corporate and External Affairs at Uganda Baati Limited, said access to technology has become essential for modern education.

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"At the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, we recognize that access to technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity. By providing these computers, we are helping to create an enabling environment where students can develop the digital competencies needed to thrive in today's knowledge-based economy. We are proud to partner with organizations that share our vision of empowering young people through education," she said.

Tahakanizibwa said the foundation remains committed to creating opportunities that contribute to long-term community development.

She noted that education remains one of the most effective tools for social and economic transformation and said partnerships play a key role in addressing resource gaps in schools and training institutions.

The foundation said improving access to technology and learning resources would help improve educational outcomes and create lasting opportunities for young people.

The donation comes as digital literacy continues to grow in importance across education, innovation and the labour market.

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Safal Uganda Baati Foundation said it will continue supporting programmes that empower communities, strengthen institutions and promote sustainable social and economic development.

Officials described the computer donation as another step towards expanding access to quality education and ensuring that young people are better prepared for a technology-driven future.

One-Sentence Summary

Safal Uganda Baati Foundation has donated computers to its technical training institute in Tororo to improve digital learning and equip students with technology skills.

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