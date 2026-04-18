Baby & Kids Expo returns to Kampala with focus on proactive parenting

The Baby & Kids Expo East Africa is back for the 2026 edition

The Baby & Kids Expo East Africa is back for the 2026 edition

The expo will bring together families, caregivers and industry players under a shared message of preparation in parenting.

The Baby & Kids Expo East Africa is back for the 2026 edition, taking place on May 16 and 17 at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

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The expo will bring together families, caregivers and industry players under a shared message of preparation in parenting.

Organised by Kiara Events in partnership with Phos Creatives, the two-day event will run from 9:00AM daily, with tickets priced at UGX 10,000.

This year’s edition is guided by the theme “Care Before Crisis,” encouraging parents to take a proactive approach to raising children rather than reacting only when challenges arise.

A platform beyond shopping and entertainment

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Organisers say the Expo has evolved into more than a consumer event, positioning itself as a space that responds to the realities of modern parenting. While access to information has increased, many parents still struggle to find practical guidance and support in one place.

Over the years, the Expo has grown into a regional meeting point for parents, educators, health professionals and brands focused on early childhood development. The 2026 edition is expected to offer a mix of learning and engagement, allowing families to access expert advice while interacting with products and services in real time.

“We started this Expo because we saw too many parents showing up in crisis, overwhelmed and underprepared,” said Joweria Nabuuma, founder of the Baby & Kids Expo. “Care Before Crisis is not a tagline. It is a promise to every family to come informed and leave empowered.”

Blending learning with family fun

The event will feature a wide range of activities designed for both children and parents. Entertainment will include baby races, children’s fashion shows, mascots, bumper cars and play areas, placing children at the centre of the experience.

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At the same time, the programme will focus on education and development through spelling bees, robotics showcases and STEM activities aimed at building curiosity and confidence among young participants.

There will also be sessions on key aspects of family wellbeing, including nutrition, newborn care, first aid and children’s mental health, areas organisers say are often overlooked until problems arise.

For those seeking creative engagement, activities such as painting, pottery and crocheting will be available, alongside games, treasure hunts and hourly prize giveaways.

Driving behaviour change among parents

Partners behind the Expo say the event is designed to go beyond awareness and inspire action.

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“The most effective communication changes what people do,” said Rhoda Musiima, founder of Phos Creatives. “This is about helping parents move from awareness to readiness.”

A representative from Kids Nook added that parents need practical experiences, not just information. “They need to see, touch and try what works for their children in real life,” the representative said.

Media personality Manuela Mulondo also highlighted the emotional side of parenting, noting that many parents feel uncertain and overwhelmed. “The best parents are not the ones who never worry, but those who show up early and prepare,” she said.

As parenting challenges continue to evolve, organisers say the Expo reflects a broader shift towards early action and preparedness. They describe the event as a space where families can replace panic with planning and build confidence in raising children.

The Baby & Kids Expo East Africa 2026 is expected to draw large numbers of families seeking both guidance and an engaging experience for their children.